Minneapolis firefighters extinguish Minneapolis apartment garage blaze

The Minneapolis Fire Department woke up Christmas morning with work to do after a fire was reported in an apartment basement garage.

The Minneapolis Fire Department announced they were working to extinguish the fire around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 1800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Firefighters previously reported they were dealing with a car fire. However, it was later determined that the source of the blaze was coming from a mattress and bedroom furniture on fire in the garage.

The basement garage and building are being ventilated, and all residents were able to return to the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.