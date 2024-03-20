Car damaged, no injuries after shots fired on I-35W

Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a scene on Interstate 35W on Tuesday night after a person in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.

The victim initially called 911 to report a vehicle driving all over the road, honking, and passing other vehicles while heading southbound on I-35W near 49th Street in Minneapolis.

The caller then said the reckless driver in the vehicle slowed, pointed a gun and shot at the vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the State Patrol.

The caller pulled over near 46th Street, but the suspect vehicle did not stop.

Law enforcement said they later found a bullet hole in the fender of the vehicle that was shot at.

No injuries or arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing.