Car chase starting in Wis. ends in metro Minnesota, no injuries

A car chase that started in St. Croix County in Wisconsin ended in the metro area of Minnesota on Tuesday with one man arrested.

The car traveled into Minnesota through westbound 94 in Marion, Minn. St. Croix County Deputies eventually stopped their pursuit, which was later picked up by St. Paul Police.

Officers followed the vehicle onto Snelling as it exited and headed northbound toward Falcon Heights, said a spokesperson with St. Paul police.

Using Stop Sticks, local law enforcement stopped the vehicle near Hamline Ave. and County Road C in Roseville.

St. Paul Police tased the driver as he exited. The man, Andreas Moreno-Richie, was taken into custody.

A breath test showed Moreno-Richie has a blood alcohol level of .16. He told police he knew he had a revoked driver’s license and was not supposed to be driving.

Moreno-Richie was charged with one felony count of fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, according to police. No injuries were sustained during the chase.