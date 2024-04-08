Capital City Bikeway construction resumes Monday

Drivers who frequently visit downtown St. Paul will encounter some road and lane closures starting Monday as work resumes on the Capital City Bikeway project.

According to the city, work on Kellogg Boulevard will begin, with some small impacts to traffic. Work will be done in two phases, with the first phase taking about one month, and phase two beginning in May and taking about another month.

During the first phase, northbound traffic from the Wabasha Street Bridge will be able to turn onto westbound and eastbound Kellogg Boulevard. However, Kellogg Boulevard will be down to one lane in each direction through that intersection.

However, if drivers want to use the Intercontinental Park Ramp, they will need to use Fourth Street to access it since Wabasha Street will only be used for local traffic between Kellogg Boulevard and Fourth Street.

In addition, sidewalks on both Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard may be closed and detoured. Signs will be posted for pedestrians.

During the second phase, Wabasha Street on the north side of Kellogg Boulevard will be reopened to traffic, however, Kellogg will be down to one lane in each direction between St. Peter Street and Cedar Street.

Work duration may change due to weather conditions.