Canterbury Park announces summer 2024 event lineup

Canterbury Park announced its summer event lineup on Thursday, which is set to include live music on some Fridays and a professional rodeo in July.

“We continue to expand out entertainment calendar, adding new events each season,” Canterbury’s Director of Entertainment Deb Schaber said. “We have grown our summer concert schedule, complementing it with new events like the car show, comedy and rodeo. These are a perfect fit for this vibrant entertainment district in Shakopee.”

The following events, including the highly anticipated Canterbury Park Rodeo, are set to happen this summer:

April 20: Double Down On Danger – Tickets start at $25

May 4: Kentucky Derby Party – Tickets start at $10

May 18 – Sept. 28: Live Horse Racing – Tickets start at $5

June 7: Night Ranger – Tickets start at $30

June 14: Hairball with Sugar Buzz – Tickets start at $30

July 19 and 20: Canterbury Park Rodeo – Tickets start at $20

Aug. 2: 38 Special – Tickets start at $40

Aug. 16: Craig Morgan with Ben Johnson – Tickets start at $30

Sept. 13: Charlie Berens – Tickets start at $40

Sept. 14: 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance – Tickets start at $20

“There has not been a rodeo in Shakopee for several decades and an outdoor rodeo this close to the Twin Cities is rare,” Schaber said. “We have a unique facility with three floors of comfortable seating both indoors and out and a large track apron that facilitates the social aspects of rodeo. Our broadcast team will televise the event live on monitors throughout the grandstand as well as on the big screen in the infield but they also will show replays of the exciting action. That is something most outdoor rodeos simply do not offer. We are really excited to host professional rodeo.”

Canterbury’s live horse racing season is set to start May 18 and run through Sept. 28. This season will see the return of many popular events like corgi racing, Extreme Race Day with ostriches and camels, fireworks on July 3, family day and more.

For more information on Canterbury Park events this summer, CLICK HERE.