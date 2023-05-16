Canterbury Park announces opening night, promotional schedule

We’re less than two weeks from the return of live horse racing at Canterbury Park.

Tuesday, the horse racing venue announced its 2023 schedule, which includes opening night on May 27.

The racetrack’s season runs through Sept. 16, with horse racing on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.

General admission for racing is $10 for adults, $7 for those aged 6-17 and free for anyone under 6, although special events may have additional entry fees.

Promotional days include $5 admission on Wednesdays and family day on Sundays with pony rides and face painting.

Also returning this summer are the special dog and exotic animal race days.

See Canterbury’s full promotional schedule below:

May 27 – Opening Night with 5 p.m. racing

June 3 – Taste of Canterbury – BBQ and Bourbon

June 10 – Seltzer Fest

June 11 – English Bulldog Races

June 18 – Father’s Day Food Truck Festival

June 21 – Northern Stars Turf Festival featuring $100,000 Canterbury Derby

June 25 – Basset Hound Races

July 1 – Taste of Canterbury – Tacos and Tequila

July 3 – Kwik Trip Fireworks Spectacular with racing beginning at 4 p.m.

July 8 – Canterbury Uncorked wine event

July 16 – Extreme Race Day with camels, ostriches and zebras

July 30 – Corgi Races

Aug. 5 – Taste of Canterbury – Whiskey and Wings

Aug. 6 – Coffee, Chocolate and Cupcakes Festival

Aug. 12 – Minnesota Derby and Oaks and Beer Festival

Aug. 13 – Wiener Dog Races

Sept. 2 – Taste of Canterbury – Craft Cocktails and Charcuterie

Sept. 9 – Minnesota Festival of Champions with more than $600,000 in stakes purses

Sept. 17 – Final Day of 2023 Racing Season and Oktoberfest

More information is available online.