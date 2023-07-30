Cambridge man killed in Sherburne County crash

Authorities say one man is dead and two others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a southbound Chrysler Town and Country driven by 67-year-old Timothy Keller of Cambridge was on an off ramp from Highway 169 in Baldwin Township when his vehicle left the road and crossed Rum River Drive, eventually hitting a southbound Ford Expedition, around 12:11 p.m.

The agency goes on to say that crash then caused the Expedition to cross the median and hit a trailer being pulled by a northbound Ford F250.

The Expedition’s driver was identified as a 38-year-old woman. She, as well as her 11-year-old passenger, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the report says a 56-year-old Princeton man who was driving the F-250 wasn’t injured.