Cambridge, Dalbo teens win national high school fishing championship

Two Minnesota teenagers have won this year’s National High School Fishing Championship.

Zachary Piescher of Cambridge and Cole Semler of Dalbo represented Cambridge-Isanti High School at the championship, which was held on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Both Piescher and Semler weighed in three bass at 10 pounds, 12 ounces.

They will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to a college of their choosing.