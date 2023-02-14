California woman hit, killed by semi in St. Cloud parking lot

A California woman died Monday night in St. Cloud after she was hit by a semitruck in a parking lot.

According to St. Cloud Police, officers were called to a business parking lot in the 4100 block of Roosevelt Road just after 6 p.m. for a report of a woman hit by a semi.

The 43-year-old woman, who’d been a passenger in a different semi, was walking through the lot to get to the business when she was hit by a slow-moving semi, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 47-year-old Comfrey man, was trying to park and didn’t realize he’d hit anyone until someone else told him several seconds later, the department added.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim will be publicly identified at a later time.