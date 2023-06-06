C.H. Robinson announces new CEO

C.H. Robinson’s Board of Directors has announced the hiring of a new CEO.

Dave Bozeman has been appointed as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of the transportation company, according to a news release.

Scott Anderson, who has been the Interim CEO since January 2023, will continue his role until Bozeman begins his appointment on June 26, the news release notes. Anderson will remain a member of C.H. Robinson’s Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to be joining C.H. Robinson and to lead the next chapter of such an exceptional company,” said Bozeman in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside a strong management team and with talented employees to deliver for our customers and accelerate the next phase of sustained growth and success. I am confident that with C.H. Robinson’s superior global services, people and capabilities, we will build on a strong existing foundation and execute on significant growth opportunities to create lasting value for Robinson shareholders, employees, and the communities and customers we serve.”

Bozeman was previously the Vice President of Ford Customer Service Division and Vice President of Enthusiast Vehicles for Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company, according to the press release. Before that, Bozeman served as the Vice President of Amazon Transportation Services from 2017 to 2022, held many seniority positions at Caterpillar, Inc. from 2008 to 2016, and worked at Harley Davidson from 1992 to 2008.

Bozeman received an MS in Engineering Management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and a BS in Manufacturing Design from Bradley University.

“Following a comprehensive and thoughtful search process, we are thrilled to name Dave as CEO of C.H. Robinson,” said Jodee Kozlak, Chair of the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson, in a statement. “Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles, and extensive experience leading high-performing teams and cultures to drive results.”