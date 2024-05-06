Bystanders help rescue drowning man at Bde Maka Ska

Bystanders helped rescue a drowning man at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis on Sunday.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol, deputies responded to Lake Bde Maka Ska on report of a possible drowning just before 5:30 p.m.

Authorities learned that a 23-year-old man was swimming when bystanders saw him go underwater. The bystanders were able to recover the man and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The man was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center for further evaluation.

Minneapolis police, Minneapolis Park police, the Minneapolis Fire Department and Hennepin Healthcare Paramedics also responded to the incident.