Busy travel weekend ahead; long lines, delays expected at MSP

Long lines were already forming at 6 a.m. for flights headed out of MSP as Labor Day weekend begins.

As Labor Day weekend arrives, many people are now hitting the road, or catching a flight.

Although lines snaked down almost all of Terminal 1 early Friday morning, wait times went down to about five minutes at one point. However, officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they expect traffic to pick up again around 9 a.m.

Check out the the long lines here at MSP heading into the holiday weekend! ✈️ Signs say it’s still only going to take about 25 mins to get through. TSA says to pack your patience and leave early to make sure you don’t miss your flight. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/c6meZJCCkA — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyTV) September 1, 2023

Thursday was the biggest day for travel, but on Friday, over 49,000 flights are scheduled to take off across the U.S. on Friday as a busy travel weekend begins.

Officials say the airports will be less busy on Saturday and Sunday, but Monday and Tuesday could bring security wait times of 30 minutes or more.

The FAA says this is likely to be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year.

Some folks are taking advantage of the long lines to chat with others who are in the same situation.

“Well, I should be TSA pre-check, but I didn’t get it. He got it on his, but I didn’t. I’m not sure why, but so my line is going to be a little longer, but we’re here plenty early. We’re retired so don’t have a time commitment,” said Pam Gellar, who is flying to Phoenix, Arizona.

Meanwhile, if you’re going to be traveling by vehicle, gas prices are fairly similar to what they were last year. The average price is hovering around $3.80 a gallon.

