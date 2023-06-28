Busy Minneapolis weekend sees record-breaking number of hotel rooms booked

Officials say a total of 19,531 hotel rooms in Minneapolis were occupied last weekend, setting an all-time record and giving a boost to the local economy.

A news release from the convention and visitors association Meet Minneapolis said an estimated 500,000 people visited the city as it hosted Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Twin Cities Pride Festival, the Kiwanis International Convention and other events.

The city matched its highest occupancy night of the year on Friday at 96.3%, which was last reached on June 13 when several sporting events, such as the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships and a Twins-Brewers game, were being held.

The 9,888 rooms booked on June 13 and June 23 are both all-time highs for Minneapolis hotels, Meet Minneapolis says.

Last year, city hotels were at 96.9% capacity for an Eric Church/Morgan Wallen concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. Since then, six more hotels opened in the city, increasing room supply by about 5% to 10,268 available units.

Minneapolis hotels reported nearly $6 million in total guest room revenue on Friday and Saturday, according to the news release.