Ducklings reunited with mom

Two families of ducks were reunited by law enforcement on Sunday.

Two Burnsville police officers helped rescue two ducklings and reunited them with their mother in a parking lot.

The happiest of Mother’s Day reunion for this duck and her ducklings 🦆. Officers Roy and Pfaff help facilitate this reunion by rescuing the ducklings! pic.twitter.com/WJcvZQmE4z — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) May 15, 2023

That same day, a Washington County deputy in Hugo got a group of ducklings, also known as a brood, out of a storm drain and reunited them with their parents.

It’s that time of the year again. With ducklings hatching they sometimes get themselves into places they can’t get out. Deputy Loiland in Hugo helped get them out of the drain and back with mom and dad!🦆🐣🐥 pic.twitter.com/4qBY31Bnqc — Washington County Sheriff's Office (@WCSO_Minnesota) May 13, 2023