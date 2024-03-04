Burnsville police seeking public’s help in finding missing man with dementia

Burnsville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.

Officials say that Jack Kilby left his home in Burnsville around 11 a.m. to go to the bank but never made it there. Kilby then made a purchase at a Speedway gas station in Lakeville around 2:30 p.m. but his direction of travel from there is unknown.

According to authorities, he is driving a silver/grey 2014 Honda CRV with Minnesota license plate NBA345. Kilby is 5’07” and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue Dickies pants.

Anyone with information about Kilby’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Burnsville Police Department via Dakota County dispatch at 651-322-2323.