Missing Burnsville man found, safe

UPDATE: Police say O’Neal has been found and is safe.

Police in Burnsville are asking the public to watch for a man who has gone missing.

Burnsville police say 57-year-old William O’Neal left his home at around 8 a.m. Wednesday without his medications and hasn’t been seen since. He also didn’t have a phone or any money.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a purple watch while riding a blue mountain bike with mismatched tires.

He’s known to frequent the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, police say.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police or 911.