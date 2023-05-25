Burnsville man sentenced to 5 years for drug sale, death of minor

A Burnsville man was sentenced in Dakota County Court on Thursday afternoon in connection with the fentanyl-induced death of a 16-year-old in 2021.

Jamal Ahmed Adan, 30, was sentenced by Judge Tracy Perzel to five years in prison in St. Cloud. He has credit for 399 days served.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office charged Adan along with 28-year-old Sadiq Aden Isack, of Bloomington, with third-degree murder and third-degree sale of a controlled substance. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, while the drug sale charge carries a maximum of 20 years.

Adan was convicted of the murder charge, while the drug sale charge was dismissed.

Court records show Eagan police were called to a home on the morning of Jan. 28, 2021, after 16-year-old Hunter Carlson’s mother found him unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to resuscitate Carlson were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police learned that Carlson had been experimenting with Percocet and had ingested Percocet with a teenage neighbor the night before.

Investigators found that the neighbor had bought the Percocet from Adan and Isack, as he had been doing for a month or two.

Carlson’s death was ruled as a result of positional asphyxia complicating acute fentanyl toxicity, and a pill fragment was found in the room.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found Adan, Isack and a third man in a Burnsville motel room on Feb. 13, 2021. Inside the motel, officers also found a bag of blue pills similar to the fragment found in Carlson’s room. Additionally, phone records showed messages between Isack, Adan and the neighbor teen.

When the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tested the pills found in the motel room and the fragment found in Carlson’s room, they both tested positive for fentanyl.