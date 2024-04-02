Burnsville man faces weapon charge after bullet grazes teen girl in her sleep

A Burnsville man accused of firing a gun through a teenage girl’s bedroom ceiling and wounding her over the weekend is now facing criminal charges.

Riccardo Rashad Harvey, 26, is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident, court records show.

Burnsville police responded to a report of a 17-year-old girl who had been grazed by a bullet just before 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on the 15200 block of Greenhaven Drive in Burnsville. The girl told police she was sleeping when she “felt a burning sensation in her arm.” A bullet was on the floor next to her bed, and she had suffered a “through and through” gunshot wound.

The victim’s mother told police she believed the gunshot came from a neighboring apartment.

One neighbor told officers her son, Harvey, legally owned three firearms. He told police he had a shotgun, an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun but denied firing a weapon or hearing a gunshot, the complaint states.

Police placed Harvey under arrest and talked to the other occupants of his apartment, who said they had come home and heard Harvey playing video games in his room that night. Harvey’s mom said he keeps his guns in his room.

Investigators ran a rod through a hole in the ceiling above the victim’s bed and found it led to Harvey’s bedroom.

Harvey is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $20,000 bond with conditions or a $100,000 bond without conditions. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 16.