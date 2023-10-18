Burnsville man announces campaign against Angie Craig for 2nd Congressional District

Angie Craig will have some competition to keep her seat in the United States House of Representatives.

On Wednesday morning, Joe Teirab of Burnsville announced his campaign for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

Teirab prides himself as being a former federal prosecutor and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, adding while he was born in the Twin Cities, he grew up in a small town located in southwest Minnesota.

According to his campaign announcement, Teirab graduated from Cornell University and Harvard Law School and went on to serve in Iraq. When he returned to the U.S., he worked as an assistant county attorney.

“I’ve prosecuted drug crimes linked to Mexican cartels and seen the carnage Joe Biden and Angie Craig’s refusal to secure our border has caused. I saw the devastating effects of weak-on-crime politicians when I co-led a RICO case against the Bloods street gang in Minneapolis and when I put a man who murdered a police officer behind bars. I’ve seen government waste and how people take advantage of our country’s generosity when I helped the effort to prosecute those who stole over $250 million meant to feed hungry children and instead funded their lavish lifestyles,” said Teirab in a prepared statement.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Minnesota DFL for reaction regarding Tieb’s announcement, and received the following statement:

“For years, Republicans have struggled to run against Angie Craig’s record of delivering for her district on issues from funding for local law enforcement to lowering the cost of prescription drugs. With a third candidate joining the race today and conservative candidate Tyler Kistner openly hinting that he’ll jump back in, it’s clear that extremist Republicans are headed for a messy, chaotic primary battle. Whoever emerges from their crowded primary will face a tough campaign against a proven leader who has delivered time after time for residents of the Second District.” Ken Martin, Chairman for the DFL Party