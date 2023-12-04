Burnsville crash leaves woman dead

A rollover crash on Sunday evening in Burnsville has left one woman dead.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were called to Southcross Drive and I-35W around 7:05 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a Toyota Highlander and left the road and then rolled down the embankment before it stopped on its roof.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Leslie Fitzgerald Doll, was the only person inside the vehicle, according to the agency’s incident report.

Authorities haven’t said what led up to the crash, adding road conditions were dry at the time. No word yet if a seat belt was used, or if alcohol was involved.