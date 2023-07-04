Burning restrictions lifted for multiple counties in northeastern Minnesota

The restrictions have been lifted due to the recent rain in St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties.

Due to the amount of rain that has fallen recently, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has lifted burning restrictions for three counties in northeastern Minnesota.

Restrictions were in place over the weekend in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis Counties, but were lifted at 6 p.m. Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest information on burning restrictions.

The DNR says although recent rain has reduced the risk of wildfires in that part of the state, the threat hasn’t been completely eliminated.

Campfires are now allowed, as well as fires to burn yard waste or ignite fireworks. However, you’re asked to check for any local restrictions before doing so.

It’s also a good reminder to stay alert since fire danger can quickly change when its warm or windy.