Burn restrictions in place for several northeast Minnesota counties

Beginning Tuesday, a burn restriction is in place for several northeast counties in Minnesota.

Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties are all under a burn restriction until the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner terminates the order.

The DNR says a burn restriction means burning permits will not be issued, no fireworks may be ignited on public or private land and campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings.

“Unusually dry conditions have increased the risk of fire. One unintentional spark in these conditions could result in thousands of charred acres and property damage,” said Allissa Reynolds, wildfire prevention supervisor for the DNR. “This is a dangerous time for wildfires in northeast Minnesota.”

The DNR added that lack of rain and warmer weather play into the fire danger, which is likely to remain high until at least the end of June.

“We don’t issue burning restrictions lightly. It’s a matter of public safety and resources. Minnesotans have a history of making a difference on wildfire prevention when they keep safety top of mind,” Reynolds said.

Check current fire danger conditions on the DNR statewide fire danger and burning restrictions map.

Read the full burn restriction order from the Minnesota DNR below.