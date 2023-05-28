Burglars drive vehicle through front doors of Minneapolis smoke shop, steal merchandise

Five or six suspects rammed a vehicle through the front door of a smoke shop at 2207 University Ave. NE in Minneapolis before burglarizing it, according to Minneapolis Police.

Officers responded to the scene at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the suspects rammed the vehicle into the front doors of the store to get in.

The suspects then stole from the store and left in a second vehicle.

Chaplain Howard Dotson with Twin Cities Crisis Response Team said the owner of the shop is Muslim, and with recent attacks on mosques in the Twin Cities, the burglary only heightened fear.

“We have four mosques in one month that have been attacked — two in Minneapolis and two in St. Paul. I see a pattern. So, in addition to supporting the mosques and their security, I’m asking the governor to look at funding for my minority-owned restaurants to beef up their security,” said Dotson.

Police did not say if the incident was motivated by bias. Either way, customers say the crime is troubling.

“Stuff like this never happens in northeast. I’ve been living here for 13 years, and I’ve never heard about burglaries, especially these two stores; they’re like the community; everybody knows each other,” said Abdullahi Muse of Minneapolis.

Officers processed the scene and searched for the suspects but have not announced any arrests.

The vehicle that the burglars left behind was impounded.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.