Buffalo woman injured in weekend snowmobile crash

Authorities say a Buffalo, Minn. woman is recovering from injuries after crashing her snowmobile this weekend in Crow Wing County.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Upper Whitefish Lake in Ideal Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a snowmobile crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman had gone airborne after the snowmobile hit a snowbank.

The woman was the only person on the snowmobile, and she was flown to a St. Cloud hospital.

Her condition, as well as the extent of her injuries, hasn’t been released as of this time.