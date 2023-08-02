Budget Committee moves forward with MPD requests for change

Minneapolis City Council’s Budget Committee voted to move forward with Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s requests for several changes to the department. The Committee voted unanimously to move the requests forward for full City Council consideration Thursday, according to a news release from Minneapolis Police Department.

The first request was for the council to accept changes in state law that would eliminate the cap on the number of deputy chiefs MPD can appoint.

The second request is that the council approve the creation of two new deputy chief positions, MPD said.

Approving the two requests would allow MPD to create two new bureaus: The Bureau of Internal Affairs and the new Bureau of Constitutional Policing.

As previously reported, O’Hara also asked City Committees to approve a second assistant police chief position and a chief of staff position at a Policy & Government Oversight Committee meeting in late February.

