Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 injured

Police say one person was shot late Tuesday night in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the 10000 block of Zane Avenue North around 10:45 for a report of a shooting.

The caller said his friend had been shot in the leg by someone they didn’t know.

When officers, arrived, they began helping the victim, who they say appeared to have been shot in both legs.

He was then taken to an area hospital. No other details about the victim have been released as of this time.

No word on what led up to the shooting, which is still being investigated.

Police say witnesses weren’t able to provide a description of the suspect.