Brooklyn Park police shoot, kill dog that attacked young girl

Brooklyn Park police officers fatally shot a pit bull that attacked a girl Friday afternoon, the department said.

Officers were dispatched to Aster Drive North on a report of a dog attack just after 3 p.m. The caller said the dog had the girl pinned against the fence and that she was unable to get free.

Officers got to the scene and saw the caller trying to free the girl.

The girl was freed from the pit bull, but then the dog started to aggressively come after officers and the caller, police said. An officer on scene shot and killed the dog.

The girl was treated by firefighters before an ambulance brought her to the hospital. She had bite injuries to her head but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.