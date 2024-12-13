Brooklyn Park police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Andre Delon Lane, 57, went missing from the 6600 block of Tessman Terrace at 2 p.m. on Friday. He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and may not be able to care for himself, according to police.

Lane is described as 5’9″ and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grayish-blue Levi’s jacket, black stocking hat, black sweatpants, a black shirt or gray long-sleeve t-shirt and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Officials are asking people who live in the area of Tessman Farm Road and 85th Avenue North to check yards and properties. Anyone who has information should call 911.