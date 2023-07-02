Brooklyn Park police disperse large crowd at River Park Saturday night

Brooklyn Park police say “several hundred juveniles” had to be cleared from River Park Saturday night.

A news release from Brooklyn Park police said officers responded to reports of loud music at the park just before 9 p.m.

Police say they previously warned a group of 40 people there that the music had to be turned off.

Officers then advised the group, which had grown to number in the hundreds, that due to city ordinances being violated, the park was closing early.

The news release said a “prolonged police presence” was needed to clear the park.