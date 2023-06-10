Brooklyn Park police disperse group of hundreds fighting Friday night

Law enforcement was on the scene at two parks in Brooklyn Park on Friday night responding to a group of several hundred young people fighting.

At 7:45 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers were called to the River Park on a report of a large group being “rowdy” and found multiple ongoing fights, according to an initial report. Law enforcement decided to close the park with the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Shortly after, Brooklyn Park officers said they followed 150-200 people from the group to Noble Sports Park where they “continued the same or similar behavior.”

The Noble Sports Park was closed at 10 p.m. and law enforcement ordered everyone to leave.

The report added that a helicopter from the State Patrol assisted in providing aerial oversight of the incident.

Significant traffic delays followed the incident while law enforcement stayed on the scene.