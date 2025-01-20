Brooklyn Park police: 17-year-old shot, critically injured in weed deal gone wrong

A teenage boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was shot during an arranged marijuana sale Sunday night in Brooklyn Park, police say.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 6:15 p.m. on the 6500 block of 84th Court North. The victim, 17, had been shot multiple times in the chest and lost consciousness soon after first responders arrived.

The boy was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators say the boy had arranged to meet with the suspects via Snapchat for a marijuana deal. Police believe “several suspects” fired at the victim and ran away.

Police searched the area of the shooting, but no suspects were found.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.