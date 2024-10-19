Brooklyn Park officials search for missing adult with Alzheimer’s

Brooklyn Park police are seeking help searching for a missing, vulnerable adult.

Authorities say Robin Hurley was last seen on the 8800 block of Maplebrook Court North around 3:30 p.m. with her three-legged Shih Tzu.

Hurley has Alzheimer’s, according to law enforcement. She was last seen wearing a purple Nike jacket with a white stripe and grey sweatpants.

The Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Robin. If seen, please call 911.