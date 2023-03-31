Brooklyn Park man sentenced for illegally owning gun

A Brooklyn Park man will serve 87 months in prison after being sentenced on Wednesday for illegal possession of a gun.

Marlin Lavar White, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of felon in possession of a firearm on Dec. 1, 2022.

In September of 2021, White was carrying a semiautomatic pistol while in downtown Minneapolis. White saw Minneapolis police officers and ran away, tossing the gun into a planter near a hotel, which was later recovered.

White has several previous felony convictions in Hennepin County which means he is not allowed to have any guns or ammunition.