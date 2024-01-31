Brooklyn Park man gets stayed sentence, time served for bringing guns to homecoming game

A Brooklyn Park man received a stayed sentence and time served after pleading guilty to having a gun on Coon Rapids High School’s property.

20-year-old Josiah Tababo Wesseh Jr. was sentenced to 364 days in Anoka County Jail. 355 of those days will be stayed for the duration of his two-year parole.

That leaves Wesseh to serve nine days, but he has credit for nine days already served.

Wesseh was initially charged with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and one count of firearm violation, according to court records. The firearm violation was dismissed at Wednesday’s sentencing.

A criminal complaint states that on Oct. 6, 2022, Coon Rapids officers were present at Coon Rapids High School for the school’s Homecoming football game when a concerned citizen reported that multiple juveniles were talking about guns, and one took out a firearm and placed it on a vehicle.

Officers looked through the windows of the vehicle and noticed two “uncased” firearms, one with an extended magazine. Police then searched the unlocked vehicle and recovered a third firearm, according to the complaint.

Officials say all three guns were ghost guns — firearms with no identifying marks. Additionally, one of the firearms had an Auto Sear Switch, which renders it fully automatic.

A driver’s license for Wesseh was also found in the vehicle, which is registered to Wesseh’s father.

The individuals who were reportedly discussing the guns previously were seen getting into a different vehicle and leaving. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle and recovered an additional 9 mm “ghost gun,” the complaint states.