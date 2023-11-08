Brooklyn Park man designs electronic line with Target

A Brooklyn Park man recently launched a line of electronic products at Target.

The Ameen Taahir Collection with Target’s heyday brand includes symbolism, bright colors, and eccentrism, according to a webpage for the collection.

The webpage added, “[Taahir] is passionate about the idea of utilizing art to express & reshape society by offering new perspectives.”

The collection includes a mouse pad, an iPhone case, an AirPod case, a speaker, a charger, headphones, and more. View and shop the collection in its entirety HERE.

All of the Ameen Taahir collection items are available for less than $20.