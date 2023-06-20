Brooklyn Park fights lead to 2 hospitalizations

The group involved in the fight had been forced out of Elm Creek reserve in Maple Grove.

Brooklyn Park police say two people have been hospitalized after large fights broke out late Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to Nobles Park around 8 p.m. after a report was made that several hundred juveniles went there after being forced out of Maple Grove’s Elm Creek Reserve.

Police say when they broke the group up at Nobles Park, the group then moved to Central Park, where more fights broke out.

That’s when police say two juveniles – one who was hit by a vehicle and another who was assaulted – went to the hospital.

More officers were eventually brought in to break up the group.