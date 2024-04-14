Brooklyn Park business damaged by gunfire, no injuries reported

An investigation is underway after Brooklyn Park police say a business complex was damaged by gunfire during the overnight hours on Suday.

According to police, officers were called to the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North around 1:14 a.m. for multiple reports of gunshots.

Responding officers say they found evidence of gunshots having been fired in a business complex, adding one of the businesses had bullet holes in the front door and through a window.

While investigating, officers found no one inside the businesses were injured. Police add three handguns were recovered at the scene after executing a search warrant at the business related to the shots fired call.

As of this time, no word on any potential arrests or suspects.