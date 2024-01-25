Brooklyn Center police warn against scam callers impersonating officers

The Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD) is warning people about a new scam happening in the city.

A post on X from the BCPD, formerly known as Twitter, said some residents are getting calls from people pretending to be Brooklyn Center law enforcement members demanding money after claiming they have outstanding warrants.

“This is a scam; we will never call you and demand payment over the phone. The angle may change as it has with past scams, but the tactics remain the same — pressuring innocent people to turn over personal information and money,” a spokesperson for BCPD wrote on X.

If you think you received a call from a scammer, contact the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

SCAM ALERT: Heads up, Brooklyn Center, yet another scam trend is occurring in our community. Residents are receiving calls from people pretending to be a Brooklyn Center Police Officer (ex. Commander Tony Gruenig) and they claim that you have warrants. They then…(1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/GUJqc54fxk — Brooklyn Center Police Department, MN (@bcpolicemn) January 24, 2024