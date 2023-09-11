Brooklyn Center police chief to retire next year

Brooklyn Center officials have announced its current police chief will be retiring early next year, roughly a year-and-a-half after taking on the role.

According to a letter sent to Brooklyn Center’s City Council, Chief Kellace McDaniel’s retirement will begin on Jan. 31, 2024.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, McDaniel became chief on June 27, 2022, replacing interim chief Tony Gruenig, who took over after Tim Gannon’s resignation. Gannon resigned two days after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by former officer Kim Potter.

While serving as chief, city staff say McDaniel swore in more than a dozen new officers.

Previously, McDaniel worked at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

You can find the full letter below or by clicking here.