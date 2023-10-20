Brooklyn Center city staff recommends demolition of old Target site

City staff in Brooklyn Center are recommending the city move forward with plans to demolish the old Target site at the Shingle Creek Shopping Center.

On July 10, there was a fire at the former Target building. Since the fire, temporary repairs have been made to the roof and wet carpet and drywall was removed to prevent further damage.

The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) purchased the former Target site in Nov. of 2019 for $3,600,000.

The property had temporary uses at the property including the North Memorial Testing Center for COVID-19 and Free Bike 4 kids, according to city documents.

The estimated cost of to repair the fire damage within the building is approximately $2,000,000, city officials say. The total estimated cost for code deficiencies is $3,530,200, according to the city. However, the property is insured at only $646,000.

City staff’s recommendation is that we move forward the demolition of the property. After demolition, city officials say they can work with a neighboring business to find temporary uses of the lot “in an effort to keep the property active.”