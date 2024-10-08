Bridge over Highway 169 closed after being struck

A bridge carrying traffic over a busy highway in Brooklyn Park has been closed for the foreseeable future after it was struck on Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (DOT), a backhoe being hauled by a dump truck struck the top of the bridge, which carries traffic for 77th Avenue, Brooklyn Boulevard, and Elm Creek Boulevard.

MnDOT says the over height load crash significantly damaged multiple concrete beams, closing the bridge due to safety concerns.

The bridge will remain closed until MnDOT engineers can inspect the bridge and ensure its safety.

The closure won’t affect Highway 169 traffic, and detours have been set up to divert traffic from the bridge.