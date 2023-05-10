Bread and Pickle concessions restaurant on Lake Harriet opening for season Wednesday

Bread and pickle restaurant opens on Lake Harriet

Bread and Pickle, the seasonal concessions restaurant by the shore of Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, opened for the season Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, the eatery will open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The establishment has been serving food on the lake for more than a decade.

However, not the first lakeside or park concessions restaurant in Minneapolis to open for the season. That was Sea Salt at Minnehaha Regional Park, near Minnehaha Falls, which opened on April 14.

Food concessions are in the process of reopening on Lake Nokomis, where The Painted Turtle is taking over from Sandcastle, and on Bde Maka Ska, where a fire at the concessions building in 2019 caused the structure to be unsalvagable.

