Brandi Carlile set to perform at Grandstand

Brandi Carlile is scheduled to perform at the Minnesota State Fair for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Carlile is a nine-time Grammy Award winner and number one New York Times author. Her album, In These Silent Days, earned her three Grammys this year alone – Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses” and Best Rock Performance, also for “Broken Horses.”

Tickets go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. At this time, tickets can only be bought online and by phone.

All seating is reserved, with ticket prices ranging from $79, $99, $109, and $199. There is a limit of four tickets per person.

Additional Minnesota State Fair ticket information can be found by calling 651-288-4427. More information on the entire Grandstand lineup can be found here.