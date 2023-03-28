Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan are confirmed to perform in the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

The performances are set to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. with reserved seating starting at $34, $41 and $51.

Boyz II Men is the best-selling R&B group of all time, selling 64 million albums. The group is behind numerous classic hits such as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “Motownphily.” Their 2007 album “Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA” earned two Grammy nominations.

Chaka Khan is a 10-time Grammy Award winner, releasing 22 albums with 10 songs reaching number 1 on the Billboard charts. Her first hit, “Tell Me Something Good,” came from the 1974 platinum-selling album “Rags to Rufus” when she was part of the group “Rufus.” With Khan as the group’s lead singer, tracks like “You Got the Love,” “Once You Get Started,” and “Sweet Thing” dominated the airwaves.

Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427. Tickets will only be sold online and by phone at this time.