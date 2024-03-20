Boys state basketball tournament kicks off Wednesday in Minneapolis

The Boys State Basketball tournament begins Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Action begins with Class AA through 4A quarterfinals, with the final on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Eagan is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. The team is unseeded, playing second-seed Park Center at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Target Center.

Totino Grace will be the team to watch in Class 3A, as they’ve won the past two years. Players there say the hardest thing for a team to do is to repeat as a champion.

“I feel like when the pieces come together, we can definitely be a team that can’t be beaten, and I think we’ve figured out really long winning streaks. I think we’re the team to beat,” said Dothan Ijadimbola, a guard and sophomore for Totino-Grace.

Most games start Wednesday at Target Center and Williams Arena. Tickets are $17.50 at the door.

You can catch action on 45TV starting Thursday, with coverage then running through Saturday. CLICK HERE for other ways to watch the tournament.