Boy hospitalized in Twin Cities after plummeting over 30 feet from ski lift chair

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said an 8-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Monday after he fell from a ski lift chair in Fairview Township.

The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call about the incident at 6:24 p.m. from the Mount Ski Gull facility.

It was determined by authorities that the boy who was riding in the ski lift chair had fallen approximately 30-40 feet.

He was treated at the ski facility before being flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities. His current condition hasn’t been released.