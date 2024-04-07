Boy hit in the ankle by shots fired into St. Paul home

St. Paul police are investigating a Greater East Side shooting that left a young boy injured late Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Case Avenue East for a report of shots being fired into a home.

When officers arrived, they found a boy had been hit in the ankle by the shots. The boy was then taken to Regions Hospital.

Police say the boy’s injury is considered to be non-life threatening. His name and exact age haven’t been provided.

Casings from the shooting were found outside of the home.

As of this time, police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who is responsible for pulling the trigger.