Boundary Waters summer paddling permits on sale Wednesday

As unseasonably warm temperatures sweep across the state, nature lovers can get a head start on summer planning by purchasing a permit for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO initially reported on the permit availability, which begins Wednesday.

Overnight paddling trips in the Boundary Waters from May 1 to September 30 require a quota permit. While walk-up permits are available up to one day prior to use, officials say reservations are recommended due to the limited number of permits.

With over 1,200 lakes in the BWCAW, it can be hard to decide where to go. While part of the joy of planning a canoe trip is charting a course throughout the string of lakes together, The Friends of the Boundary Waters have mapped over 50 routes ranging from two to seven days.

