Both drivers killed in fatal head-on collision at the Iowa-Minnesota border

A crash in Mower County near the Minnesota-Iowa border has resulted in both driver’s deaths, including a 17-year-old who was not wearing his seatbelt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred Tuesday morning when two vehicles were driving on Highway 218 in Mower County, four miles north of the town of Lyle, which rests near Minensota’s southern border.

An unnamed 17-year-old was driving south in a Kia Optima and 25-year-old Jacie Mae Weaver was driving a Ford Transit Van north.

The two crashed head-on at the intersection of 140th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol said neither driver survived the crash. Authorities also state that the 17-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt.