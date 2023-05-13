Border Patrol stops human smuggling attempt near Canada-U.S. border

U.S. Border Patrol agents and Kittson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a human smuggling attempt on Thursday near Caribou, MN, which is close to the state’s international border with Canada.

Kittson County Sheriff’s Office deputies told Border Patrol agents they saw multiple people walking south from the Canadian border. Deputies also saw two cars in the area and stopped them.

Border Patrol agents arrived soon after and found 20 people who had illegally crossed the border.

The migrants were brought to the Pembina Border Patrol Station and placed in removal proceedings. Custody of the group was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The group consisted of 16 men, five women, and one child. 20 migrants were from Mexico, with the two drivers being from Guatemala.

“This was a great example of our agents and our local law enforcement partners working together,” Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett said. The communication and collaboration between our agencies was the reason we were able to catch the migrants. As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry.”